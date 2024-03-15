ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA, Financial) COO Vikas Mehta sold 342,500 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $18.62 per share, resulting in a total value of $6,377,250. ACV Auctions Inc is a leading online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial customers. The platform provides a trusted and transparent way for buyers and sellers to engage in wholesale vehicle transactions. The company's innovative technology and comprehensive data-driven services facilitate vehicle inspections, valuations, and transportation, streamlining the buying and selling process and improving the overall customer experience. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 792,500 shares of ACV Auctions Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Vikas Mehta represents a continuation of this selling trend. The insider transaction history for ACV Auctions Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 47 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, ACV Auctions Inc shares were trading at $18.62 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.95 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.19, indicating that ACV Auctions Inc is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. ACV Auctions Inc's current price exceeds its GF Value of $15.60, suggesting a premium compared to the intrinsic value estimate.

