Director Thomas Bradley has recently increased his stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR, Financial), according to a SEC Filing dated 2024-03-05. The insider purchased 1,500 shares of the company, which specializes in providing specialty property insurance products, including earthquake, wind, and flood policies. Over the past year, the insider has executed a total of one buy transaction, acquiring 1,500 shares. There have been no sales reported by the insider during this period. This latest purchase reflects a continued confidence in the company's prospects. The insider transaction history for Palomar Holdings Inc shows a pattern of 1 insider buy and 37 insider sells over the past year. This activity can provide insights into how insiders view the stock's potential. On the day of the insider's recent acquisition, shares of Palomar Holdings Inc were trading at $74.3 each, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.831 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 23.60, which is above the industry median of 12.71 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $90.68, Palomar Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider buying activity may suggest that the director sees value in the stock at current levels, especially in light of the company's valuation relative to its GF Value. Investors often look to insider transactions as a signal of management's perspective on the value and future performance of the company's stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.