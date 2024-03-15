Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC, Financial), a provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education, has seen a recent insider transaction according to a SEC Filing. On March 7, 2024, Director J Morrow sold 32,803 shares of the company at an undisclosed price. Over the past year, J Morrow has sold a total of 173,792 shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 19 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year. The stock of Lincoln Educational Services Corp was trading at $10.05 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $317.276 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 11.67, which is lower than the industry median of 19.66 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $10.05 and a GF Value of $6.63, Lincoln Educational Services Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.52, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors who track insider behaviors as an indicator of a company's future performance. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential investment in any stock.

