Jonathan Bornstein, President of Amprius Lab, a subsidiary of Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX), sold 150,000 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $2.88 per share, resulting in a total value of $432,000.

Amprius Technologies Inc is a company that specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of high-energy lithium-ion batteries using silicon nanowire anodes. The company's innovative technology allows for batteries with higher energy density, which are crucial for applications in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and aerospace.

Over the past year, the insider, Jonathan Bornstein, has sold a total of 1,050,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale represents a continuation of the insider's selling pattern over the period.

The insider transaction history for Amprius Technologies Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been zero insider buys and 14 insider sells during this timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Amprius Technologies Inc were trading at $2.88, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $240.437 million.

Investors often monitor insider buying and selling as it can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and may be subject to various personal financial considerations.

