GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) Chief Accounting Officer Sells Company Shares

Chief Accounting Officer Nick Daddario of GoDaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) has sold 3,078 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $110.12 per share, resulting in a total value of $339,129.36.

GoDaddy Inc is a company that provides a variety of services to help individuals and businesses establish an online presence. Their offerings include domain registration, web hosting, website building tools, and online marketing services. GoDaddy serves a global customer base and is known for its advertising campaigns that have increased its visibility in the market.

Over the past year, Nick Daddario has engaged in the sale of 8,800 shares of GoDaddy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a broader pattern observed within the company, where there have been 49 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's sale, GoDaddy Inc's shares were trading at $110.12, giving the company a market capitalization of $16.216 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 11.88, which is below both the industry median of 27.54 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a lower valuation relative to its peers and its own past trading history.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.15, with a GF Value of $95.85, indicating that GoDaddy Inc was modestly overvalued at the time of the transaction. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors who track insider behaviors as an indicator of a company's future performance. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential investment in any stock.

