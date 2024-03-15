WEX Inc CFO Jagtar Narula Sells Company Shares

Jagtar Narula, the Chief Financial Officer of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX), has sold 1,725 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $221.07 per share, resulting in a total value of $381,347.75.

WEX Inc is a leading financial technology service provider. The company offers a wide range of payment processing and information management solutions, primarily to the fleet, travel, and healthcare industries. WEX operates globally, providing its services to businesses of all sizes to help them control their spending and gain insights into their operations.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 1,725 shares and has not made any purchases of WEX Inc stock. The insider transaction history for WEX Inc shows a pattern of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with a total of 18 insider sells and only 2 insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, WEX Inc shares were trading at $221.07, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.561 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 37.19, which is above the industry median of 27.54 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.03, with a GF Value of $215.54, indicating that WEX Inc is fairly valued in the market. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider trading activities at WEX Inc, providing investors with a visual representation of the buying and selling patterns of the company's insiders.

The GF Value image above offers an insight into the valuation of WEX Inc, comparing the current share price to the intrinsic value estimated by GuruFocus.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into a company's prospects. The sale of shares by the insider may be interpreted in various ways and should be considered alongside other financial data and market trends.

