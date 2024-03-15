Phillip Burton, Executive Vice President of North America for Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD), has sold 2,000 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $211.39 per share, resulting in a total value of $422,780.

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc is a company that specializes in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers a wide range of structural connectors, anchors, and other related products that are essential for residential and commercial construction, as well as for repair and remodeling markets.

Over the past year, the insider, Phillip Burton, has sold a total of 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 16 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc were trading at $211.39, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.123 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 26.01, which is above the industry median of 13.27 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price of $211.39 and a GuruFocus Value of $162.95, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

