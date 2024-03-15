IES Holdings Inc Director Todd Cleveland Sells 28,345 Shares

Director Todd Cleveland of IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) sold 28,345 shares of the company on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. IES Holdings Inc is a holding company that owns and manages diverse operating subsidiaries, comprising providers of industrial infrastructure services to a variety of end markets. The company's services include electrical and mechanical solutions, staffing, and other infrastructure-related services. Over the past year, Todd Cleveland has sold a total of 44,650 shares of IES Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for IES Holdings Inc shows a pattern of 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of IES Holdings Inc were trading at $114.63, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.328 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 21.89, which is above the industry median of 15.3 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $66.92, indicates that IES Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.71, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

