Qualys Inc (QLYS) CFO Joo Kim Sells Company Shares

Qualys Inc (QLYS, Financial), a company specializing in cloud-based security and compliance solutions, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Financial Officer Joo Kim sold 723 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. Joo Kim has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 11,209 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Qualys Inc, with a total of 39 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year. On the date of the sale, shares of Qualys Inc were trading at $164.76, valuing the company at a market cap of $6.208 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 41.56, above the industry median of 27.54 but below the historical median price-earnings ratio for Qualys Inc. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $173.69, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, suggesting that Qualys Inc is Fairly Valued at the current price level. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. SEC Filing indicates that the insider, Joo Kim, has adjusted their holdings in Qualys Inc, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and direction.

