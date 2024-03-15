Alaleh Nouri, the Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (PRCT, Financial), has sold 2,749 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $46.67 per share, resulting in a total value of $128,313.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp, based in Redwood City, California, is a surgical robotics company that develops transformative waterjet ablation therapy for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company's proprietary technology, the AquaBeam Robotic System, delivers Aquablation therapy, a minimally invasive procedure that combines real-time imaging and robotics for targeted removal of prostate tissue.

Over the past year, Alaleh Nouri has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 67,748 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock during this period. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp.

On the day of the sale, shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp were trading at $46.67, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $2.51 billion.

The insider transaction history for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp indicates a pattern of insider sales over the past year, which may be of interest to investors and market analysts monitoring insider behaviors and their potential implications on stock performance.

For more detailed information, the SEC filing can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.