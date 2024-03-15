Meta Platforms Inc's Chief Legal Officer Sells Company Shares

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), a leading technology company specializing in social media and related products and services, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $495 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $289,575. This sale has adjusted Jennifer Newstead's total sold shares over the past year to 31,276, with no recorded purchases in the same period. 1765988342413029376.png The insider transaction history at Meta Platforms Inc reveals a pattern of insider sales, with a total of 178 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This trend may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as a signal for company performance and stock valuation. 1765988360112992256.png On the valuation front, Meta Platforms Inc's market cap stands at $1,305,779.801 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is currently 34.38, which is above both the industry median of 20.805 and the historical median for the company. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past performance. Furthermore, with a stock price of $495 and a GuruFocus Value of $344.73, Meta Platforms Inc is trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.44, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's value and future prospects. The recent sale by the insider, along with the overall trend of insider sales at Meta Platforms Inc, may be a factor for market participants to consider in their investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.