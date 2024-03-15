Meta Platforms Inc's Chief Legal Officer Sells Company Shares

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), a leading technology company specializing in social media and related products and services, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $495 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $289,575. This sale has adjusted Jennifer Newstead's total sold shares over the past year to 31,276, with no recorded purchases in the same period. The insider transaction history at Meta Platforms Inc reveals a pattern of insider sales, with a total of 178 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This trend may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as a signal for company performance and stock valuation. On the valuation front, Meta Platforms Inc's market cap stands at $1,305,779.801 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is currently 34.38, which is above both the industry median of 20.805 and the historical median for the company. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past performance. Furthermore, with a stock price of $495 and a GuruFocus Value of $344.73, Meta Platforms Inc is trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.44, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's value and future prospects. The recent sale by the insider, along with the overall trend of insider sales at Meta Platforms Inc, may be a factor for market participants to consider in their investment decisions.

