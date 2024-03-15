Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST), a company engaged in the production and retail sale of electricity and natural gas, primarily in markets throughout the United States, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Stephanie Moore, the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Vistra Corp, sold 98,020 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $58.5 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $5,734,170. This insider sell has contributed to the insider transaction history for Vistra Corp, which over the past year has seen 7 insider buys and 3 insider sells. Over the past year, the insider, Stephanie Moore, has sold a total of 328,148 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sell by the insider has occurred when the stock is trading with a market cap of $21.457 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Vistra Corp stands at 17.23, which is above the industry median of 15.12 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates that the stock is trading at a premium compared to its peers and its own historical valuation. Furthermore, with the current share price of $58.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $31.42, Vistra Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.86, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's decision to sell shares at this point might be of interest to investors and market watchers, as it aligns with the stock's current valuation status according to GuruFocus metrics. However, it is important to note that the reasons for an insider's decision to sell shares can vary and may not necessarily be based solely on the company's valuation or performance.

