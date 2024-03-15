Melissa Baird, the Chief Operating Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS), has sold 35,253 shares of the company on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $14.19 per share, resulting in a total value of $500,291.07. Hims & Hers Health Inc is a telehealth company that provides a modern approach to health and wellness. The company's platform connects consumers with licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc aims to make healthcare more accessible and convenient through its telehealth services. Melissa Baird’s recent sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, during which the insider has sold a total of 362,026 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Hims & Hers Health Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 62 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, Hims & Hers Health Inc's shares were trading at $14.19 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.074 billion. With a current price of $14.19 and a GuruFocus Value of $12.50, Hims & Hers Health Inc is considered modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

