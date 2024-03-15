Insider Sells Shares of Light & Wonder Inc (LNW)

Siobhan Lane, Senior Vice President & Chief Executive Officer - Gaming at Light & Wonder Inc (LNW, Financial), has sold 3,566 shares of the company on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $100.73 per share, resulting in a total value of $359,203.18.

Light & Wonder Inc, formerly known as Scientific Games Corporation, is a global leader in the gaming and lottery industries. The company provides content, technology, and services across the gaming industry, including casino games, lottery games, social gaming, online gaming, and sports betting.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,566 shares of Light & Wonder Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale represents a continuation of the insider's selling pattern over the period.

The insider transaction history for Light & Wonder Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been 3 insider buys and 8 insider sells during this timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Light & Wonder Inc were trading at $100.73, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.147 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 58.19, which is above both the industry median of 20.635 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently 1.23, with a GF Value of $81.59, indicating that Light & Wonder Inc is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.