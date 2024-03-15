On March 6, 2024, Gregory Brown, the President and CEO of Udemy Inc (UDMY, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year reached 155,379 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

Udemy Inc (UDMY, Financial) is an online learning platform that offers a vast array of courses covering various subjects such as business, technology, and personal development. The platform allows experts to create and share paid courses, providing a diverse learning environment for users worldwide.

The insider transaction history for Udemy Inc (UDMY, Financial) indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 54 insider sells during this timeframe.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Udemy Inc (UDMY, Financial) were trading at $11.04, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.743 billion.

The insider's activity can be an important indicator for potential investors, as it may reflect the insider's belief in the company's current valuation and future prospects. However, it is essential to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.