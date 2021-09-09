Sep 09, 2021 / 01:10PM GMT
Shek Ming Ho - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst
Great. Good morning, everyone. I am Sidney Ho, I cover semiconductor, semi-cap equipment and IT hardware at Deutsche Bank. The next company we have is Universal Display. Universal Display is a pure-play in the OLED display industry. They sell the raw materials used in each OLED screen, and they also collect licensing revenue. Today, we're very excited to have Universal Display's CFO, Sid Rosenblatt with us. Welcome, Sid.
Sidney D. Rosenblatt - Universal Display Corporation - Executive VP, CFO, Treasurer, Secretary & Director
Thank you very much.
Shek Ming Ho - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst
Yes. Before we start, for those investors who are listening to the webcast through our portal, if you want to ask a question, there is a box on your screen where you can type in your questions. I will try to ask those questions as we go through our discussion.
Universal Display Corp at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Sep 09, 2021 / 01:10PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...