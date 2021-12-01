Dec 01, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Meta A. Marshall - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



Great. Thank you, everybody, for joining us today. I'm Meta Marshall. I head up the networking space at Morgan Stanley. We are pleased here to have Universal Display here with us today. We have Steve Abramson, CEO -- President and CEO. It's a special treat. He hasn't done one of these presentations in a number of years. He usually finds somebody else to take this task. So we're excited to have him here with us today.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VPMaybe just kind of wanted to start with supply chain, just given how top of mind it is. You reported strong Q3 results, you reaffirmed your guidance for the year. But can you just talk maybe start talking about kind of what you're seeing, and the environment, what's been most disruptive? And any changes that need to take place to kind of how you're thinking about the year?- Universal Display Corporation - President, CEO & DirectorSure,