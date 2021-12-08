Dec 08, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Timothy Michael Arcuri - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD and Head of Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment



Good morning, and good afternoon. I'm Timothy Arcuri. I'm the semiconductor and semi-equipment analyst here at UBS. Thank you for joining our session. We're very pleased to have Universal Display in this session, and very pleased to have Sidney Rosenblatt, who's the EVP and CFO of UDC. So we're just going to dive right in. Thank you, Sidney.



Sidney D. Rosenblatt - Universal Display Corporation - Executive VP, CFO, Treasurer, Secretary & Director



Thank you very much for inviting us. We appreciate it.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD and Head of Semiconductors & Semiconductor EquipmentGreat. So maybe let's start with the display end markets. And if you look at OLED penetration, it's expected to grow to about 45% of the smartphone market this year by year-end sort of if -- but if you look at TVs, penetration's very, very low