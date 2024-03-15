Chief Legal Officer Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD, Financial) has sold 12,500 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $15.9 per share, resulting in a total value of $198,750.

Robinhood Markets Inc is known for its commission-free trading platform, which has disrupted the traditional brokerage industry by offering stock, ETF, and cryptocurrency trading services. The company aims to democratize finance for all by providing an intuitive and accessible platform for individual investors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 215,021 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 54 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Robinhood Markets Inc shares were trading at $15.9, giving the company a market capitalization of $14.31 billion.

The stock's current price relative to its GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Robinhood Markets Inc is significantly overvalued. The GF Value, which is $12.53, suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics may be of interest to investors who track insider behaviors and market valuations as part of their investment decision-making process.

