Jun 02, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Krish Sankar - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Krish Sankar from Cowen. I am the analyst covering Universal Display. And we are fortunate to have Steve Abramson, the CEO of Universal Display, along with Darice from IR team. So Steve, thank you very much for your time. Really appreciate it.
Steven V. Abramson - Universal Display Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Krish. Is this working?
Krish Sankar - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Yes. So let me just start off by -- you recently had your earnings. Supply constraint seems to be a theme across the board. And kind of curious, you guys maintain your guidance. How do you feel about your outlook for the year relative to all the supply issues going on in the industry?
Steven V. Abramson - Universal Display Corporation - President, CEO & Director
It's interesting. We're hearing a lot of supply chain issues across the
