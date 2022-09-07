Sep 07, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT

Atif Malik - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Semiconductor Capital Equipment and Specialty Semiconductor Analyst



Everyone, welcome to day 1 of Citi Global Technology Conference. My name is Atif Malik. I cover U.S. semiconductors and semiconductor equipment stocks. It's my pleasure to welcome Steve Abramson, President and CEO of Universal Display. Welcome, Steve.



Steven V. Abramson - Universal Display Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Atif. Thank you for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Semiconductor Capital Equipment and Specialty Semiconductor AnalystI'll go with my questions first, and then I will open up for audience to ask any questions. Steve, you lowered the full year outlook to $600 million on your last earnings call on a slowdown in consumer related spending. Can you talk about the change in the market you saw which drove that revision, whether it was more smartphone-driven or TVs?