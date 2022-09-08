Universal Display Corp at Evercore TMT Conference Transcript

Sep 08, 2022 / 12:45PM GMT

Christopher James Muse - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD, Head of Global Semiconductor Research & Senior Equity Research Analyst



All right. Well, good morning. Welcome to day 2 of Evercore ISI's Technology Conference. My name is C.J. Muse. I cover semiconductors, semiconductor equipment as well as display. Very pleased to be hosting Universal Display Corporation. And today, we have Steven Abramson, President and CEO.



Steven V. Abramson - Universal Display Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, C.J.



Christopher James Muse - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD, Head of Global Semiconductor Research & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Well, thank you for coming. It's great to have you here. I think most folks who've covered the company realize that Sid is moving on. And so more responsibility for you, I guess, until Brian gets up to speed. But good luck with the transition and all that.



Steven V. Abramson -