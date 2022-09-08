Sep 08, 2022 / 12:45PM GMT
Christopher James Muse - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD, Head of Global Semiconductor Research & Senior Equity Research Analyst
All right. Well, good morning. Welcome to day 2 of Evercore ISI's Technology Conference. My name is C.J. Muse. I cover semiconductors, semiconductor equipment as well as display. Very pleased to be hosting Universal Display Corporation. And today, we have Steven Abramson, President and CEO.
Steven V. Abramson - Universal Display Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, C.J.
Christopher James Muse - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD, Head of Global Semiconductor Research & Senior Equity Research Analyst
Well, thank you for coming. It's great to have you here. I think most folks who've covered the company realize that Sid is moving on. And so more responsibility for you, I guess, until Brian gets up to speed. But good luck with the transition and all that.
Steven V. Abramson -
Universal Display Corp at Evercore TMT Conference Transcript
Sep 08, 2022 / 12:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...