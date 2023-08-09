Aug 09, 2023 / 02:45PM GMT

Zhihua Yang - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Associate



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the 26th Oppenheimer Tech Conference. In this session, we have the pleasure to host the CEO of Universal Display, Steve Abramson. And UDC just reported their 2Q earnings last week with better-than-expected results. And we are eager to hear more about the company recent developments and the future outlook in the following fireside chat. Steve, welcome to our session.



Questions and Answers:

- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - AssociateFor investors who have not followed Universal Display in the past 3 years, how has the story changed? And what's the elevator pitch you would make today?- Universal Display Corporation - President, CEO & DirectorOkay. Possibly 2 different questions, but I'll go step by step. So since the pandemic, the world changed, and nothing changed at the same time. So before the pandemic, 3 years ago, we were selling red and green to the