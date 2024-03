Sep 06, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Matthew Patrick Prisco - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Associate



All right. So hello, everyone. I'm Matthew Prisco, Semiconductor Analyst at Evercore ISI. And today, we have the pleasure of hosting Brian Millard, CFO of Universal Display, leading supplier of OLED emitter materials and a pure play on industrial adoption. So thank you for joining us today.



Brian Millard - Universal Display Corporation - VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - AssociateSo to jump right into things. I believe today is your 1-year anniversary.- Universal Display Corporation - VP, CFO & TreasurerIt is.- Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - AssociateAs a CFO of Universal Display. So first off all, congrats.