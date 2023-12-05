Universal Display Corp at Nasdaq Investor Conference Transcript

Dec 05, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

All right. Well, welcome, everybody. I'd like to welcome everyone to this morning's fireside chat with Universal Display Corporation. Joining me on stage today is Brian Millard, Chief Financial Officer. Brian, welcome.



Thank you. Great to be here.



Do you want to maybe do a quick intro and safe harbor?



Sure. Yes. So just a quick safe harbor housekeeping. So I may make some forward-looking statements today as part of my remarks. Our actual results may differ from those statements. We would encourage everyone to look at the company's SEC filings prior to making any investment decisions.



So as a quick introduction about the company, for those of you that aren't familiar with