Universal Display Corp at Needham Growth Conference Transcript

Jan 18, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

James Andrew Ricchiuti - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning. Welcome to the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference. We're going to have a discussion with the CFO of Universal Display, Brian Millard. Also here with us today is from the company is Darice Liu, sitting in the front row. And I would tell you, if anyone is looking to do more work on the OLED space and certainly in the company in particular, you reach out to Darice, one of the more knowledgeable people in the IR space as it relates to certainly to OLED.



So my name is Jim Ricchiuti. I'm the Senior Analyst in the Equity Research Department at Needham & Company. I'm covering industrial tech companies. I think most of the folks in the audience are familiar with UDC. It's one of the -- it's the most profitable -- more profitable growth stories that I followed over the years, derives its revenues from a royalty and license fees, sale of proprietary, OLED phosphorescent emitter materials.



Before we jump into the Q&A, Brian, you're going to go through the disclosure.



