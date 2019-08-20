Full Year 2019 Kogan.com Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Ruslan Kogan - Kogan.com Limited - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Kogan.com FY '19 Results Presentation. I'm Ruslan Kogan, Founder and CEO of Kogan.com. Presenting with me today is David Shafer, Kogan.com's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



David and I are pleased to present to you Kogan.com's FY '19 full year results today. We've delivered strong growth in the business while we continue to invest in the future. We have made significant advancements in our mission to make the most in-demand products and services more affordable and accessible.



FY '19 saw us open many new distribution facilities, which ensure our customers get their products faster and cheaper. We also significantly expanded our product range and launched new business divisions to give our customers more choice. While doing this, our gross sales surpassed $0.5 billion for the first time. And while this number is relatively small compared to the size of the industries we operate in, we are very proud of the impact we're having in those industries as we drive prices