Half Year 2020 Kogan.com Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Ruslan Kogan - Kogan.com Ltd - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to Kogan.com's First Half FY '20 Results Presentation. I'm Ruslan Kogan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Kogan.com. Presenting with me today is David Shafer, Kogan.com's Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director. David and I are pleased to present Kogan.com's half year FY '20 results today.



In the first half of financial year '20, we are proud to have delivered a record half in gross sales and gross profit, whilst also taking significant steps to invest in the future success of our business. During the period, we delivered on several projects, including the launch of 4 new business units, whilst also growing Kogan Marketplace and expanding our Kogan First subscriber base. We expect these new divisions to provide new ways to continue to delight our customers and further expand our loyal Kogan community.



In particular, the continued growth of Kogan Marketplace has led to a transition period for the company. As we further enhance the