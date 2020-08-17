Full Year 2020 Kogan.com Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Ruslan Kogan - Kogan.com Ltd - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Kogan.com FY '20 Results Presentation. I'm Ruslan Kogan, Founder and CEO of Kogan.com. Presenting with me today is David Shafer, Kogan.com's Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director. David and I are pleased to present Kogan.com's full year FY '20 results today.



The second half of FY '20 was an extremely turbulent and challenging period for the world, the country and the company. We have built a diversified, resilient business over many years, which has enabled us to help Australians in their time of need. In the midst of the crisis, our teams mobilized all our resources to ensure our supply chains remained open, our logistics operations continued functioning and in-demand products remained available for speedy delivery.



There is a retail revolution taking place as more and more shoppers learn about the benefits of e-commerce. We're seeing record numbers of first-time customers who then go on to make repeat purchases at a 40% faster pace than previously. For