Kogan.com Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Gregory W. Ridder - Kogan.com Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Kogan.com's 2020 Annual General Meeting. My name is Greg Ridder, and I have the privilege of being the Chairman of our company and also of today's meeting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and result in public health concerns leading to restrictions on public gatherings, this meeting is being held virtually. It is the company's first virtual Annual General Meeting, and we will attempt to make the experience a pleasant one.



As it is now 10 a.m., and a quorum is present, I declare the meeting open. I'm joined today by my fellow Board members, Ruslan Kogan, Founder, CEO and Executive Director; David Shafer, CFO, COO and Executive Director; and Harry Debney, Independent Non-Executive Director. Also in attendance today, we have Mark Licciardo, our company's Secretary; and Simon Dubois from KPMG, the company's auditor. Mr. Dubois will be available to answer questions on the conduct of the audit and the audit report as well as the accounting policies of the company for the period ended