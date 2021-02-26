Half Year 2021 Kogan.com Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2021 / NTS GMT

Ruslan Kogan - Kogan.com Ltd - Founder, CEO, MD, & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Kogan.com First Half FY '21 Results Presentation. I'm Ruslan Kogan, Founder and CEO of Kogan.com. Presenting with me today is David Shafer, Kogan.com's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. David and I are pleased to present Kogan.com's first half FY '21 results today.



We launched Kogan.com to change the retail industry nearly 15 years ago, and we would have been cheering if we helped 3,000 customers that year. So even though well over 3 million customers used Kogan.com in the last 12 months, we feel like we're just getting started.



We're not just focused on today or tomorrow, but how we'll continue to delight all of our customers on our 30th birthday. This includes significant improvements to our logistics network, speed of delivery, range expansion and improved competition on our platform to drive even better deals for our customers.



With a rapidly expanding network effect that Kogan.com means that as we attract more customers, we're able to make the products