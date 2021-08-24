Aug 24, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT
Ronn Bechler -
(technical difficulty)
of the FY '21 result and FY '22 growth outlook. And then following which, we'll have an opportunity for you to have your questions answered. Please put your Q&A into the box at the bottom of the screen, and I will moderate. My name is Ronn Bechler. I will -- we will now commence the presentation, followed by the Q&A. Thank you.
Ruslan Kogan - Kogan.com Ltd - Founder, CEO, MD, & Executive Director
Good morning, and welcome to Kogan.com's FY '21 results presentation. I'm Ruslan Kogan, Founder and CEO of Kogan.com. Joining me here today is David Shafer (technical difficulty) and Chief Operating Officer.
David and I are proud to present Kogan.com's full year FY '21 results today. There is a lot...
Ronn Bechler -
Sorry. I'm just having some technical difficulties here. We'll -- I'll just switch across to the main screen. Just one second, please. Sorry for the technical difficulty. Just be with us.
Ruslan Kogan - Kogan.com Ltd - Founder, CEO,
Full Year 2021 Kogan.com Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 24, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...