Kogan.com Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 25, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Gregory W. Ridder - Kogan.com Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, shareholders and guests, and welcome to Kogan.com's 2021 Annual General Meeting. My name is Greg Ridder, and I have the privilege of being the Chairman of your company and also of today's meeting.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant public health concerns leading to restrictions on public gatherings, this meeting is being held virtually. As it is now 12 p.m. and a quorum is present, I declare the meeting open.



I'm joined today by my fellow Board members: Janine Allis, Independent Non-Executive Director; David Shafer, CFO, COO and Executive Director; Harry Debney, Independent Non-Executive Director; James Spenceley, Independent Non-Executive Director; and Ruslan Kogan, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director.



Also in attendance today, we have Mark Licciardo, the company's Secretary; and Simon Dubois from KPMG, the company's auditor. Mr. Dubois will be available to answer questions on the conduct of the audit and the audit report as well as the accounting policies of