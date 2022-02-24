Half Year 2022 Kogan.com Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Ruslan Kogan, Founder and CEO of Kogan.com; and David Shafer, CFO and COO of Kogan.com.



(Operator Instructions) So I'll just start the results presentation and please, after the results presentation, will I have time for your questions and answers. Thank you very much. Speak to you shortly.



Ruslan Kogan - Kogan.com Ltd - Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our first half FY '22 Results Investor Briefing. I'm Ruslan Kogan, Founder and CEO of Kogan.com, and joining me here today is David Shafer, Kogan.com's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



David and I are proud to present the group's financial and operating results for the first half of FY '22, where we'll take you through a few of the key wins and initiatives for the period, and we will be happy to answer your questions after the presentation.



We have come a long way since we listed on the ASX in 2016. Back then, the Australian online retail market was $17 billion in sales, and we were an ambitious fish in