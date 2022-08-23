Full Year 2022 Kogan.com Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT
Ronn Bechler -
(technical difficulty)
the presentation, we'll have the slides and the numbers presented by Ruslan and David first and then we'll go into a Q&A session that I will moderate.
If you want your questions asked, please put them -- type them into the Q&A and we'll cover them off after this presentation. I'll now hand over to Ruslan and David to present on the FY '22 results.
Ruslan Kogan - Kogan.com Ltd - Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director
Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for our Full Year FY '22 Results Investor Briefing. My name is Ruslan Kogan, and I am the Founder and CEO of Kogan.com. Joining me here today is David Shafer, Kogan.com's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.
Both David and I are pleased to present the group's operating and financial results. Following today's presentation, we will be happy to answer questions that you may have.
In 2006, when I started Kogan.com, online retail was just a drop in the ocean. When I would speak to people, they would smirk at the
