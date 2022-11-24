Kogan.com Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 24, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Gregory Ridder -



Good morning, shareholders and guests, and welcome to Kogan.com's 2022 Annual General Meeting. For those of you who I've not met previously, my name is Greg Ridder, and I have the privilege of being the Chair of your company and also of today's meeting.



Today's AGM is a hybrid meeting held both in person in Melbourne and online. Shareholders and proxy holders have the ability to ask questions and submit votes during the meeting. As it is now 12 p.m., and a quorum is present, I declare the meeting open.



I'm joined today by my fellow Board members, Janine Allis Independent Non-Executive Director; David Shafer, CFO, COO and Executive Director; Harry Debney, Independent Non-Executive Director; James Spenceley, Independent Non-Executive Director; and Ruslan Kogan, Founder, CEO and Executive Director.



Also in attendance today, we have Mark Licciardo Kogan.com's Company Secretary, and Simon Dubois from KPMG, the company's auditor. Mr. Dubois will be available to answer questions on the conduct of the audit and the audit report as well as the accounting policies of the company