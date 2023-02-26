Half Year 2023 Kogan.com Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

with us today are Ruslan Kogan, Founder and CEO; and David Shafer, CFO and COO.



Ruslan Kogan - Kogan.com Ltd - Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to our first half FY '23 results investor briefing. My name is Ruslan Kogan, the Founder and CEO of Kogan.com. I am joined today by David Shafer, Kogan.com's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. David and I are pleased to present the group's financial and operating results for the first half of FY '23. We'll take you through our key achievements and initiatives for the period. And after the presentation, we'll be glad to respond to any questions.



Since launching Kogan.com over 16 years ago, we have been strategically building a diversified portfolio of businesses. This portfolio leverages the strong