Q2 2021 Manitex International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Stoyan Filipov - Manitex International, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your continued interest in Manitex International. I hope everyone is safe and healthy, and we appreciate everyone taking the time to listen to our call. I'm Steve Filipov, CEO of Manitex International. And with me today is Joe Doolan, our CFO, who will take you through the financial details of the second quarter update we announced today. Following our prepared comments, as is our custom, we will open up the line for Q&A.



