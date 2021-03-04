Q4 2020 Veritone Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Veritone Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Alger, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Brian Matthew Alger - Veritone, Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Veritone's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call. I'm Brian Alger, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. After the market closed today, Veritone issued a press release announcing results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. This press release is available in the Investors section of our website.



Joining me for today's call are Veritone's Chairman and CEO, Chad Steelberg; President; Ryan Steelberg; and CFO, Mike Zemetra. Following their remarks, we'll open up the call for questions. Please note that certain information discussed on the call today will include forward-looking