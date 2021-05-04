Q1 2021 Veritone Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Brian Matthew Alger - Veritone, Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Veritone's First Quarter 2021 Conference Call. I am Brian Alger, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations.



After the market closed today, Veritone issued a press release announcing results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. This press release is available in the Investors section on our website. Joining me for today's call are Veritone's Chairman and CEO, Chad Steelberg; President, Ryan Steelberg; and CFO, Mike Zemetra. Following their remarks, we'll open up the call for questions.



Please note that certain information discussed on the call today will include forward