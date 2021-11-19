Nov 19, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
Brian Matthew Alger - Veritone, Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & IR
Good morning. Welcome to Veritone's analyst update and Tech demo. I'm Brian Alger, SVP of Investor Relations and Capital Markets. Today's presentation is going to cap off 2 weeks of incredible activity for Veritone. We've had 3 investor conferences, an earnings report and, most recently, a financing. Today's presentation is going to walk us through a number of our business units' new technologies and a number of customer testimonials about the business. And after the presentations, we'll hold a Q&A session where each of you can enter in your questions into the chat room, and I will moderate.
Now as we move forward, we will be making forward-looking statements. So I want you all to take a quick look at the disclosure page. And with that out of the way, it's my pleasure to introduce our Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, Chad Steelberg. Chad?
Unidentified Participant -
Thanks, Brian. When Ryan and I started Veritone 7 years ago, it was with the primary goal of digitally transforming
Veritone Inc at Veritone Analyst Update and Tech Demo (Virtual) Transcript
