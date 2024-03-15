James Sullivan, President and Chief Operating Officer of Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE:KOP), sold 37,207 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $53.41 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,986,815.87.

Koppers Holdings Inc is a global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services used in a variety of markets including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 105,631 shares of Koppers Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by James Sullivan represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Koppers Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 26 insider sells. This trend is visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the valuation front, Koppers Holdings Inc had a market cap of $1.106 billion on the day of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 12.68, below both the industry median of 21.705 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, indicating a lower valuation relative to its peers and its own historical standards.

However, with a share price of $53.41 and a GuruFocus Value of $38.35, Koppers Holdings Inc is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.39. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by James Sullivan may provide investors with additional data points to consider when evaluating their positions in Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE:KOP).

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.