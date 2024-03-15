Paul Mahon, EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $237.38 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,424,280.

United Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. The company's primary focus is on the development of therapies for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and other orphan diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 140,500 shares of United Therapeutics Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Paul Mahon is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 50 insider sells for the company.

Shares of United Therapeutics Corp were trading at $237.38 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.29 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 12.09, which is lower than the industry median of 28.24 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value indicator, with a current price of $237.38 and a GF Value of $269.30, United Therapeutics Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by Paul Mahon may provide investors with an indication of the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation. However, investors should also consider the broader market conditions, the company's fundamentals, and other relevant factors when evaluating this insider transaction.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.