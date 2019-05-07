Q1 2019 Viemed Healthcare Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Viemed First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Todd Zehnder, Chief Operating Officer. Please go ahead.



W. Todd Zehnder - Viemed Healthcare, Inc. - COO & Director



Okay. Thank you, Jessica, and good morning, everyone. Please note that remarks in this conference call regarding our expectations, future plans and intentions may constitute forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the company's current views and intentions with respect to future events and current information available to the company and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions.



Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more