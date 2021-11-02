Q3 2021 Viemed Healthcare Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

William Todd Zehnder - Viemed Healthcare, Inc. - COO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Please note that our remarks in this conference call may include forward-looking statements under the U.S. federal securities laws or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation, which we collectively refer to as forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the company's current views and intentions with respect to future results or events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to vary from those indicated in forward-looking statements.



Examples of such risks and uncertainties are discussed in our disclosure documents filed with the SEC or the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada. Because of these risks and