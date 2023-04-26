Apr 26, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT
Unidentified Participant
Next up, we have Casey and Todd from Viemed. The stage is yours.
Casey Hoyt - Viemed Healthcare Inc - CEO
Thank you. Okay, we're going to get right into this since we only have 20 minutes. So at Viemed, we are the largest independent non-invasive ventilation -- we're the largest independent distributor of non-invasive ventilation in the country.
And what we do is we're treating very sick patients in the home. Our patient comes to us with 17 months left to live. They're typically struggling with COPD or some other form of neuromuscular disease, where their lungs are deteriorating. And we catch them at a critical moment in time when they're burdened in the hospital with costly readmissions and ER visits.
We have a 30% CAGR since 2017; located in Lafayette, Louisiana; and serving over 48,000 patients. We're dual-listed on the Nasdaq and the Toronto senior exchange.
So a little bit of our journey. I'm the CEO, original founder of the business; started under the name Sleep Management. We began one of the first home sleep
Viemed Healthcare Inc at Bloom Burton & Co Healthcare Investor Conference Transcript
Apr 26, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...