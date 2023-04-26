Apr 26, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Casey Hoyt - Viemed Healthcare Inc - CEO



Thank you. Okay, we're going to get right into this since we only have 20 minutes. So at Viemed, we are the largest independent non-invasive ventilation -- we're the largest independent distributor of non-invasive ventilation in the country.



And what we do is we're treating very sick patients in the home. Our patient comes to us with 17 months left to live. They're typically struggling with COPD or some other form of neuromuscular disease, where their lungs are deteriorating. And we catch them at a critical moment in time when they're burdened in the hospital with costly readmissions and ER visits.



We have a 30% CAGR since 2017; located in Lafayette, Louisiana; and serving over 48,000 patients. We're dual-listed on the Nasdaq and the Toronto senior exchange.



So a little bit of our journey. I'm the CEO, original founder of the business; started under the name Sleep Management. We began one of the first home sleep