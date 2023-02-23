Q4 2022 Viva Wine Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Emil SallnÃ¤s - Viva Wine Group AB - CEO



A very warm welcome to the Q4 presentation of Viva Wine Group. Presenting today is myself, Emil SallnÃ¤s, together with our excellent CFO, Linn GÃ¤fvert. And as always, we'll go through our usual agenda.



Short introduction to the group. We'll make the quarterly update in terms of words, then we'll follow up with the financial overview. We'll talk a little bit about sustainability. And then we will have some final comments and talk a little bit about our agenda ahead. And as always, we will finish off with the Q&A, where you are very welcome to ask questions.



So to Viva Wine Group. We are the group selling wine. We are based in the Nordics and in Germany with the countries around Germany as our market. We work with 3 strong segments: Sweden and Nordics, which together are about 80% of the total business, which is wine sales to the monopolies in these 3 countries. And then we have 20%, which is in the eCom sector, based in Germany.



In the Nordic sector, we are the market leader in the monopoly market, the clear market