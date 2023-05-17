Q1 2023 Viva Wine Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Emil SallnÃ¤s - Viva Wine Group AB - CEO



Good morning and welcome to the Viva Wine Group presentation of the Q1 result. As always, presenting is, myself, Emil SallnÃ¤s, the CEO, together with Linn GÃ¤fvert, our CFO. You see the agenda on the left hand-side and you will get instructions for the Q&A on your screen and also in the end of the presentation.



So starting with an introduction. A quick introduction to the Viva Wine Group. We are a company which have our business in 3 different segments: Sweden and Nordics, which are both the monopoly markets in Sweden, Norway and Finland (inaudible). Strong e-com business based in Germany. We are the Nordic leaders in wine in a very stable monopoly market. And we have a very strong mix of own brands and partner brands together -- which together with a pioneering role as a sustainability leader in the business makes us a very strong group.



Our operating companies are based in four different countries: Germany, Finland, Sweden and Norway. In Germany, we have 2 companies and 3 platforms, Vicampo, Wine in Black and WeinfÃ¼rst. in