Q1 2023 Viva Wine Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Emil Sallnäs - Viva Wine Group AB - CEO



Good morning and welcome to the Viva Wine Group presentation of the Q1 result. As always, presenting is, myself, Emil Sallnäs, the CEO, together with Linn Gäfvert, our CFO. You see the agenda on the left hand-side and you will get instructions for the Q&A on your screen and also in the end of the presentation.



So starting with an introduction. A quick introduction to the Viva Wine Group. We are a company which have our business in 3 different segments: Sweden and Nordics, which are both the monopoly markets in Sweden, Norway and Finland (inaudible). Strong e-com business based in Germany. We are the Nordic leaders in wine in a very stable monopoly market. And we have a very strong mix of own brands and partner brands together -- which together with a pioneering role as a sustainability leader in the business makes us a very strong group.



Our operating companies are based in four different countries: Germany, Finland, Sweden and Norway. In Germany, we have 2 companies and 3 platforms, Vicampo, Wine in Black and Weinfürst. in