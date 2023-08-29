Q2 2023 Viva Wine Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Emil SallnÃ¤s - Viva Wine Group AB - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the quarterly presentation of Viva Wine Group. We are happy to be back in this place, in this forum again after a long summer. Today's presenters are myself, Emil SallnÃ¤s, the CEO; and together with Linn GÃ¤fvert, our CFO. We will, as always, go through the short introduction to Viva Wine Group. We'll have the quarterly update a little bit more in words, followed by the financial overview in numbers. We will touch up on the very important sustainability work we do, and then we'll end with some final comments from my side.



Viva Wine Group reports into two major segments: a Nordic business in the monopolies, selling wine to the Nordic monopolies for alcohol where we sell -- have 81% of our turnover and 19% of our turnover comes from eCom business based in Germany.



In the Nordics, we are the market leader. And in Europe, we have a very strong and growing eCom business. Sustainability is at the heart of our business and very important for our sales and growth.



As some of you have noticed, we