Q3 2023 Viva Wine Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Emil SallnÃ¤s - Viva Wine Group AB - CEO



Good morning and welcome to Viva Wine Group and our quarterly call today. Today, we will present an agenda consisting of the following parts. We will do a brief introduction. We we'll go into the quarterly update in words and then followed by some numbers, and we will talk a little bit about sustainability and then we will have some final comments on the totality of the quarter.



Viva Wine Group is a business that has two major segments. We are 80% in the Nordics where we are the clear market leader in wine in the stable monopoly markets, Sweden, Finland and Norway. The number one position is for the combined of the three monopolies. 20% of our business is in a profitable European eCom business where we are seeing great growth potential.



In addition to that, we are also very focused on sustainability and have been for a very long time at pioneer and industry leader. Our operating companies are in Sweden, Finland, Norway and in Germany. And if you look at the map for Germany -- sorry, if you look at the European map, you will note